Malakai Black has released his first comments since he and the House of Black defeated The Elite and won the AEW Trios titles at last night’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Malakai, who was expected to be leaving the promotion following last fall’s ALL OUT pay-per-view, took to his Instagram to shout out all of the group’s followers.

Those who followed have risen and now march with it’s unyielding terror. Glory to the House, praise to the grey dawn.

This is the House of Black’s first title run as a team, and Malakai Black’s first title reign since he signed with AEW back in 2021. You can see his full post below.