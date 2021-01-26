AEW superstar MJF took to Twitter to promote his upcoming tag team match against the Varsity Blondes on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the 23-year old New Yorker partners up with former world champion Chris Jericho.

MJF writes, “This match is cool because of the connection between pillmans father and Chris with the “hart dungeon.” I told Bret hart to his face on PPV he was the shits. The only person who came out of the hart dungeon that matters is Chris Jericho. Wednesday night we prove just that.”

This match is cool because of the connection between pillmans father and Chris with the “hart dungeon” I told Bret hart to his face on PPV he was the shits. The only person who came out of the hart dungeon that matters is Chris Jericho. Wednesday night we prove just that. pic.twitter.com/Dxb32bDHZ3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 25, 2021

MJF and Jericho were victorious as a duo in last week’s Inner Circle fatal four way main event, and will be representing the faction as the primary tag team in the race to become new AEW tag team champions.