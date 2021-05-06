During an interview with Paste Magazine, MJF gave insight into his thought process being selecting the members of The Pinnacle. Here’s what he had to say:

Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler]—FTR—are the greatest tag team on God’s Green Earth. Shawn Spears is a guy who has been one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, best in-ring technicians in the world, it’s just he’s never had the proper spotlight put on him in his 19-year career and now here we are in 2021, the spotlight is on Shawn Spears, and I’m loving every week the more and more people who are saying “oh my God, where has this guy been?” He’s been here all along. He’s always been great. He just didn’t have the proper spotlight, and as MJF that’s something I can bring to the table. Wardlow’s been with me since day one, pretty much. He is the best insurance policy money has to offer and then there’s Tully Blanchard, a guy who probably will go down as the greatest mind in professional wrestling history.

Credit: Paste Magazine.