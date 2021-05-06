New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their May 15th Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium and their May 29th Wrestle Grand Slam from the Tokyo Dome will both be broadcast on FITE TV, as well as air on the New Japan World streaming service. Details are below.

This May, Wrestle Grand Slam is set to deliver a pair of home run events to spectacular baseball stadiums in Yokohama and Tokyo. On May 15, NJPW makes its debut in Yokohama Stadium, before returning to the Tokyo Dome May 29!

NJPW is excited to bring fans more ways to experience both of these huge cards, and is teaming up with our great partners at FITE to give you even more options. Both Yokohama and Tokyo Dome events will be coming live, and in English in person on the device of your choosing on FITE!

That’s not all! In a first ever for New Japan Pro-Wrestling FITE will also be offering live French coverage of both events!

Each event is available live and on demand at $19.99. Fans can also take advantage of a special bundle pack that contains both Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama and Tokyo Dome for just $29.99!

WRESTLE GRAND SLAM in YOKOHAMA STADIUM

Saturday May 15, 2021 Start: 1PM JST (5AM BST/12 midnight EDT/Friday May 14 9PM PDT)

WRESTLE GRAND SLAM in TOKYO DOME

Saturday May 29, 2021 Start: 5PM JST (9AM BST/4AM EDT/1AM PDT)