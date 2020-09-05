During his interview with Inside The Ropes, MJF gave his thoughts on why he chose to sign with AEW instead of WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Everybody was making a bid for MJF at that time, that’s not hyperbole, that’s the genuine truth. When people found out my MLW contract was coming up, I was getting contacted by everybody. Deep down, I wanted to be part of something new and something fresh and something where I’d be able to control everything going on with me, because I knew if I went to the other place, and this isn’t me shitting on the other place, it’s just a fact, they would try to change me, and there is nothing to change.

