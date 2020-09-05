During a recent episode of Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart spoke highly of Jim Neidhart’s in-ring ability. Here’s what he had to say:

[Neidhart] was a very legitimate, world class athlete. You look at Jim Neidhart with that big belly on him, but he was one of the fastest sprinters. He was a really fast runner for his size. He could move. When he was wrestling guys like Dynamite Kid, and me, Davey ‘Boy’ [Smith], and The Rockers, if you watch those matches, Jim was upwards of 300 lbs. and he’s wrestling with guys who are 210 and 215 [lbs.] and he’s keeping up with them all the way through the matches. A lot of people don’t give Jim the credit he deserves, being the partner for me that he was. I have always said, with Jim, we were a 50/50 team. It was not just about Bret Hart. Jim did all the strongman stuff… Some of the moves that I did, like the finishing move where I clothesline the guy, Jim was actually the guy who had to pick up some of these 300-lbs. guys and lug them, and hold them up in the air, and hold them there. And Jim was third in the world as a shot-putter when he was 16 years old. He went over to Russia and competed against Russians. He had been all over the world. [Neidhart] was a world class athlete, but he was a party animal.