MJF Says He’s Not Going To Sit On The Sidelines In AEW: “I’m The Franchise Player”

AEW superstar MJF was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including why he believes it is important for him to avoid sitting on the sidelines in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Calls himself the promotion’s franchise player:
The one thing I don’t agree with is – you know what? it might be okay for somebody else on the roster to sit on the sideline but it’s not okay for me to be. I’m the franchise player, I’m the guy on both the microphone and in the ring,” MJF confidently declared. “I’m a once in a lifetime professional wrestler. I’m something that people are never going to get to see again.
How certain people in the company don’t want to give up their spot:
So no, it wasn’t okay. That what I wanted to make perfectly clear. The reason I was on that sideline was because certain people in our company don’t want to give up their spot, and that’s fine. ‘You don’t want to give up your spot? I’ll take yours’, and if that’s what I have to do – and precisely what I did this week.
Check out MJF’s full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
