MJF is banged up after the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night.

After pulling double-duty at the AEW PPV this past weekend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA., the AEW World & ROH World Tag-Team Champion is said to be banged up.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that MJF hurt his hip this weekend, a report that other sources have also made as well.

Additionally, Wrestle Purists is reporting that MJF had to have his hip popped back in after his matches on Saturday as a result of his top-rope elbow drop to the floor to Jay White.

MJF is expected to spend some time on the sidelines to recover from the injury.