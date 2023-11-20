A new documentary series is in the works regarding the demise of World Championship Wrestling.

Deadline broke the news on Monday that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions group has added Scott Landsman as Head of Television and Melissa Fried as Vice President of Film Development & Production.

As part of the new hires, the production company, in conjunction with Vice Studios, is producing “a docuseries investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), once the biggest wrestling company in America.”

Previously, Seven Bucks Productions worked with VICE TV on the “Tales From The Territories” docu-series.

There is no word yet regarding the premiere date of the new WCW docu-series.

