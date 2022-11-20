MJF is your new AEW world champion.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view in his home state of New Jersey, where MF scored the winning pin-fall on Mox after William Regal slipped him the brass knuckles. The live crowd was ecstatic that MJF won, and even more excited that Regal betrayed his Blackpool Combat Club comrade.

The win makes MJF the youngest world champion in company history at 26. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@The_MJF with the tombstone right onto the apron but did his knee pay the price?! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/I7yHVnKAml — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Piledriver right through the table by #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/YfDlnX0vAe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Is @The_MJF going to do the right thing here? Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/81vFoNSLJ5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Wait, what just happened? Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now

🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/YnqHgrmS3J — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Full results to tonight’s AEW Full Gear can be found here.