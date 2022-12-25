AEW world champion MJF took to Twitter on this fine Christmas morning to wish all of his fans a Merry…”MIDMAS.” The Salt of the Earth writes, “Merry Midmas, Poors. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime. You’re welcome.”

Merry Midmas, Poors. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches. My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime. You’re welcome. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 25, 2022

Following the legendary Suzuki-Gun faction disbanding AEW/NJPW star Lance Archer cut a promo warning talent on both rosters that 2023 is going to be the year that he takes everything he wants. The Murderhawk Monster isn’t shy of bringing up his past failures in wrestling, and is prepared to build off of his successes to capture gold in 2023.