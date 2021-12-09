MJF’s mother Nina Friedman is apparently bringing another anti-MJF fan sign to tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY, where the family is from.

We noted back in September how Friedman brought an anti-MJF sign to the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City. You can click here for that report, which includes a photo of the sign and MJF’s reaction.

In an update, Friedman took to Twitter and revealed a new sign that she is bringing for tonight’s show. The sign included a photo of a young MJF with a caption that says, “The last time OUR SON wasn’t an ASSHOLE”

Friedman also gave her son some advice as she tweeted, “New Show….New Sign! While your busy running your mouth on the Mic, Don’t forget to NOT be a piece of shit for 10 seconds and thank us for raising you in this Beautiful Place! @The_MJF @AEW”

MJF has not commented on the sign as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the full tweet from MJF’s mother:

New Show….New Sign! While your busy running your mouth on the Mic, Don’t forget to NOT be a piece of shit for 10 seconds and thank us for raising you in this Beautiful Place! @The_MJF @AEW pic.twitter.com/SWhnDbqcwS — nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) December 7, 2021

