MLW and BetOnline.ag have announced a new partnership.

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) ANNOUNCES BETONLINE.AG AS OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK PARTNER Los Angeles–Feb. 1, 2023–Major League Wrestling (MLW) – one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world – today announced worldwide online gaming leader BetOnline.ag as the title sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. This announcement comes on the heels of MLW’s landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network REELZ, which will debut the new weekly flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and reveal of the first-ever MLW action figures produced by BossFightShop featuring Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger in the past month. “Sports gaming is embedded in all forms of sports and a partner like BetOnline goes hand-in-hand with MLW and our distinct combat sports product,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Just as they are a leader in the rapidly growing sports gaming space, MLW aims to lead in a time when pro wrestling has never been hotter, and we’re looking forward to all the ways this partnership will grow.” “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Major League Wrestling this season,” Dave Mason, Brand Manager at BetOnline, said. “As a leading provider in the North American sports betting market, BetOnline is always eager to support initiatives that align with our product, and MLW is a burgeoning behemoth in the pro wrestling space. “BetOnline’s sponsorship allows us to heavily engage with MLW’s rabid fanbase, bringing new and exciting entertainment and gambling products to its growing audience. We’ve been offering wrestling odds to U.S. customers for more than 15 years, and we’re excited to be part of MLW’s trailblazing entry into the industry.”

