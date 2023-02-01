Samoa Joe has shared some details about playing the role of ‘Sweet Tooth” in the upcoming Twisted Metal series, which is set to release later this year on Peacock.

The current reigning ROH Television Champion revealed how he got the part during his recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his friend at New Line Cinema hooked him up with the Twisted Metal gig:

A guy that I had met 15 years prior and we had a mutual friend, we hung out, watched pay-per-views together a few times and stuff like that and he was kind of just getting started out at New Line Cinema at the time and doing his thing and he gives me a call and he’s a major producer at Sony Pictures and he’s just like, ‘Hey man, I got an opportunity for you. It’s pretty crazy’ and obviously, he goes, ‘Are you available?’ I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure I’m available. I’ve just been made available’ and he goes, ‘You heard of Twisted Metal?’ I said, ‘Yeah! Video game, PlayStation, it was great.’ He’s like, ‘Sweet Tooth’ and I was like, ‘Ah! I’m in, I’m in, let’s do it’ so, he had me read for the part and they loved it and the rest is history.

Details on the series shoot:

We did a lot of actual location shoots. So, we filmed up in New Orleans and got a lot of crazy, hot, sweltering days out in the sun, various lookouts and driving crazy. Mad Max heat, rigged up with no A.C. cars and chasing each other in the desert. So it was really, really cool from the Mad Max standpoint, which is awesome, jumping and driving cars but, pretty crazy as far as some of the crazy weather we dealt with down in Louisiana.

