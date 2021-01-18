Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Salina de la Renta will be featured in an interview segment with Alicia Atout on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated lineup for the event, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with Salina de la Renta for this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After the shocking news on that Promociones Dorado has been sold to Azteca Underground, Inc., Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with the now former owner, Salina de la Renta.

Who is the new owner / proprietor of Promociones Dorado?

What exactly is Azteca Underground, Inc.?

Is this the “dangerous man person” Salina owed money to, as alleged by Konnan?

This Wednesday night the “Interview Queen” will ask the hard questions.

How will Salina cope with answering to a jefe?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

•Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.