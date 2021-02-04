MLW has announced that their 2021 Never Say Never event will air as the Wednesday, March 24 edition of Fusion.

There’s no word yet on matches planned for MLW Never Say Never 2021, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, it’s been announced that next Wednesday’s MLW Fusion episode will feature an Interpromotional Title Unification Fight with MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush defending against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid.

MLW confirmed today that the titles will be unified in the match. This will be Rush’s first defense since winning the title from Myron Reed at Kings of Colosseum. This will be Kid’s second defense in MLW as he successfully retained over Zenshi last week.

Next Wednesday’s MLW Fusion will also see Tom Lawlor reveal more guests and matches for his Filthy Island event on February 17. Lawlor announced this week that Team Filthy (Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini) will be there. It’s also been announced that Filthy Island will feature Ko Mo vs. Low Ki in the 2021 King of the Knockouts match.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s Fusion:

* Tom Lawlor will announce updates on his Filthy Island event

* Calvin Tankman returns to action

* CONTRA Unit (Simon Gotch, Daivari) vs. Injustice (Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver)

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid in an Interpromotional Title Unification Fight

* Appearances by Alicia Atout, The Von Erichs, and more

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 NEXT WEEK the MLW World Middleweight Championship is going to be defended in an interpromotional dream match as the champion @TheLionelGreen goes one on one against @Laredokidpro1.#MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/ZCtR49POFg pic.twitter.com/5XKShNJ1DT — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 4, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.