Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a fatal-four way matchup for the National Openweight championship for the promotion’s April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Competing in the bout will be Puma King, Myron Reed, ACH, and the current champion, Alex Kane. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Cesar Duran has signed a 4-Way for the National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (champion) vs. Puma King vs. Myron Reed vs. ACH for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

Approaching the half year mark as the National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane will find himself in deep and dangerous waters as Cesar Duran has signed a fatal four way for his championship… and the challengers don’t even have to defeat Kane to win the belt. All one must do is be the first to successfully pin, submit or knockout one of the other competitors and he will in under sudden victory rules.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed looks to claim a second title and simultaneously hold two titles. An ambitious feat, dethroning Alex Kane and winning the National Openweight Championship would forever cement Reed as the “Young GOAT”.

Following a hotly contested triple threat in Charlotte a few weeks ago, ACH remains in the mix and looks to topple Kane based on his first go-around with the “Suplex Assassin”. Can ACH decode a path to dethrone the founder of the BOMAYE Fight Club?

Entering the fray as Cesar Duran’s luchador of choice, Puma King hopes to pounce the competition and bring championship gold back to his storied wrestling family in Mexico.

Will a new champion be crowned in Dallas? Find out next Friday April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Mads Krugger

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.