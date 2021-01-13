Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will be taking on top company star Brian Pillman Jr. on tonight’s edition of Fusion. Full details, including an updated card for tonight’s show, can be found below.

In breaking news, Major League Wrestling just confirmed Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for tonight’s FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Serving as the executive producer of this coming week’s FUSION, Salina de la Renta has summoned the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” to compete in an open contract match.

Someone has finally stepped forward and signed the open contract bout sheet to fight Mil Muertes tonight on Salina de la Renta’s edition of MLW FUSION.

Moments ago backstage at the building, Brian Pillman Jr. entered the office of Wrestling Operations and strutted out declaring he had just signed the open contract placed by Salina de la Renta.

The bout marks the highly-anticipated debut of Mil Muertes in Major League Wrestling.

Pillman, who simply said, “I’m bullet proof and I got NOTHING to lose!” The 2-time rookie of the year then strutted to his locker room to prepare for his bout tonight.

Will the cocky Cincinnati kid derail Mil Muertes’ debut or will he be the first victim of the “Man of 1,000 Deaths”? Tune in tonight to FUSION at 7pm ET to find out.

As part of Salina de la Renta’s contract with MLW, the league granted de la Renta three episodes to executive produce.

Signed thus far for Wednesday’s FUSION:

•Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs – Tornado World Tag Team Championship with Tom Lawlor as special guest referee

•Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•Low Ki in action

Also scheduled to appear: Salina de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice and more.

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.