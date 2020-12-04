Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Von Erich Brothers (Ross & Marshall) will be defending their MLW tag team titles on next Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. The brothers will be taking on Simon Gotch and current world champion Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit, with the promotion teasing that their top faction has the potential to become double-champions. Details are below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced CONTRA Unit’s Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch will challenge Ross and Marshall Von Erich for the World Tag Team Championship this Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Following CONTRA’s Josef Samael vowing CONTRA would dethrone all of MLW’s champions on FUSION (watch for FREE), the reigning World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich accepted the challenge.

Soon thereafter, CONTRA released a propaganda video revealing that it would be the World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu along with tag team ace Simon Gotch stepping foot in the ring against the Von Erich boys this Wednesday night.

“This is such a big title fight we’ve gone ahead and made this a double main event alongside our Opera Cup semi-finals,” said Court Bauer. “Fatu is pound-for-pound the most dangerous man on the planet. The Von Erichs are the only guys who have had success against Fatu… and happen to be the same guys Fatu is trying to take the belts away from this Wednesday. This is going to be a good one.”

Will Fatu become the first-ever double champion in MLW history?

Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday – Semi-Finals of Opera Cup

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

