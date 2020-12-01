MLW has announced that The Black Hand of CONTRA will make his official in-ring debut this Wednesday night on Fusion.

It was previously announced that Wednesday’s show would feature CONTRA Unit (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, Ikuro Kwon, Josef Samael, The Black Hand) issuing a threat to the other current MLW champions. Now it’s been confirmed that the masked man will be in action.

Also announced for this week’s MLW Fusion episode is ACH vs. Laredo Kid in the opener, and Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event. Both of these matches will be for the Opening Round of the 2020 Opera Cup.

Stay tuned for updates on tomorrow’s MLW Fusion episode. Below is the full announcement sent to us by MLW today:

Who is the “Black Hand of CONTRA”? Tune in tomorrow night #MLWFusion | 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/cxgePN0PUC — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 1, 2020

CONTRA’s masked mercenary debuts on MLW FUSION tomorrow night Who is the massive masked man? New York — Major League Wrestling today announced CONTRA Unit’s unknown masked mercenary will step into an MLW ring for the first time tomorrow night, Wednesday December 2 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch. After the shocking ending to the restart edition of FUSION (watch for FREE), CONTRA revealed a masked soldier never before seen in Major League Wrestling as the international cabal unleashed their latest attack. While details about this massive masked man remain unknown, it is certain CONTRA’s tarted attack on Hammerstone is likely due to the #1 ranked wrestler’s pursuit of a title versus title showdown with CONTRA kingpin Jacob Fatu. Who is this massive masked mercenary? Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm ET to find out! Also scheduled:

•Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki – Opening Rd of Opera Cup

•ACH vs. Laredo Kid – Opening Rd of Opera Cup MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

