Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer took to Twitter earlier today to remember the life of wrestling legend Steve Williams, better known to fans as Doctor Death. Bauer reveals that Williams played an essential role in the early days of the MLW promotion before calling the Doctor a locker room inspiration.

Bauer writes, “Doc Death was one tough hombre. He helped me in so many ways build @MLW in the early days. Our locker room has always been full of guys that were the real deal but they broke the mold with Steve Williams. Boomer Sooner!”

Check out his post below.