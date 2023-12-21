Matt Riddle, who recently became a free agent, has attracted attention from various companies in the wrestling, boxing, and MMA industries after his departure from WWE.

At a recent Battleground Championship Wrestling event held at the 2300 Arena in Philly, fans were given fliers promoting the upcoming MLW Kings Of Colosseum on January 6. Interestingly, the event poster featured Riddle advertised for a match against Jacob Fatu.

Due to Riddle’s non-compete clause with WWE, MLW was unable to sign him until the clause officially expired today.

Pwinsider reports that MLW sources confirm that Riddle is slated to work the show.