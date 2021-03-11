MLW Fusion Results 3/10/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show kickoffs with Alicia Atout interviewing Calvin Tankman. Tankman says that he’s not scared of Jacob Fatu and he can weather any storm that comes his way. There seems to be a brewing alliance with Tankman and Injustice.

First Match: Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loco applies a front chancery. Loco with a snap mare takeover. Loco sweeps out the legs of Medina. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Agility Display. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Loco pulls Medina down to the mat. Loco ducks a clothesline from Medina. Loco SuperKicks Medina. Loco with a Slingshot Plancha. Loco rolls Medina back into the ring. Loco hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loco goes for a SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Medina gets his knees up in the air. Media stomps on Loco’s back. Medina is choking Loco with his boot. Medina kicks Loco in the face. Medina thrust kicks the midsection of Loco. Medina stomps on the left hand of Loco. Medina uses the middle rope as a weapon. Medina applies a wrist lock. Medina with a snap mare takedown. Medina applies a bodyscissors hold. Medina transitions into a rear chin lock.

Medina hammers down on Loco’s back for a two count. Medina stomps on Loco’s chest. Medina with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Medina with forearm shivers. Medina blasts Loco with a knife edge chop. Medina whips Loco across the ring. Medina with a running knee lift for a two count. Medina puts his knee on Loco’s back. Medina goes back to the rear chin lock. Medina fish hooks Loco. Medina with a forearm shot across the chest of Loco. Medina puts Loco on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Loco shoves Medina off the middle rope. Loco with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Loco unloads two overhand chops. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Loco. Loco drops Medina with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Loco hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Loco slips on the middle rope. Medina with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Loco fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Loco launches Medina over the top rope. Second Forearm Exchange. Loco hammers down on the back of Medina’s neck. Loco with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Medina delivers The Snake Eyes. Medina with a Reverse NeckBreaker. Medina dumps Loco face first on the middle rope. Medina connects with The Crescent Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gino Medina via Pinfall

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor is considering suing The Von Erichs for ruining Filthy Island. Lawlor will shift his focus to Kevin Ku’s Match with ACH.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, TJ Perkins will battle Bu Ku Dao. Also, Los Parks will put their MLW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Injustice.

– Mil Muertes Vignette.

– CONTRA Unit says that they have unfinished business with Injustice.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 5 Middleweight Rankings

1.) Laredo Kid

2.) Daivari

3.) Myron Reed

4.) Bu Ku Dao

5.) Brian Pillman Jr

MLW Never Say Never 2021 Control Center

– This will be a free special event on March 31st on the MLW YouTube Channel

– Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Second Match: ACH vs. Kevin Ku w/Dominic Garrini

Ku is trying to play mind games with ACH. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ku wraps his legs of ACH’s neck. ACH pops back to a vertical base. ACH applies a side headlock. Ku backs ACH into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Ku attacks the injured ribs of ACH. Ku with a Delayed GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Ku headbutts the ribs of ACH. Ku slaps ACH in the face. Ku kicks ACH in the ribs. ACH with a knife edge chop. Ku drives his knee into the midsection of ACH. Ku hammers down on the back of ACH’s neck. Ku with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ku applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Ku with a forearm shot across the ribs of ACH. Ku toys around with ACH. ACH with a chop/forearm combination. Ku kicks the left hamstring of ACH.

Ku goes for the abdominal stretch, but ACH rolls him over for a two count. ACH unloads three knife edge chops. Ku delivers his combination offense. Ku drops ACH with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Ku applies a waist lock. ACH with three sharp elbow strikes. Ku with The Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ku blasts ACH with a knife edge chop. Ku is mauling ACH in the corner. Ku HeadButts ACH. Ku continues to dish out chops. Ku with the irish whip. ACH decks Ku with a back elbow smash. Ku reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH sweeps out the legs of Ku. ACH with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Ku denies The BrainBuster. ACH with a GourdBuster. ACH SuperKicks Ku for a two count. Ku is bleeding from the mouth. ACH goes for a German Suplex, but Ku blocks it. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Ku hits The Burning Hammer for a two count. Forearm Exchange. ACH with a Spinning Back Kick. Ku responds with a Back Body Drop. Ku with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. ACH rocks Ku with a forearm smash. Garrini pulls ACH off the ring apron. Garrini with clubbing blows to ACH’s back. The Von Erichs lays out Garrini. ACH back drops Ku over the top rope. ACH with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. ACH rolls Ku back into the ring. Ku with a Rising Knee Strike. ACH SuperKicks Ku. ACH connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: ACH via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. LA Park w/Salina De La Renta For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Park is playing mind games with Hammerstone. Quick shoving contest. Chop Exchange. Hammerstone with a straight hand. Running Short-Arm Clothesline Exchange. Park blocks a punch from Hammerstone. Park HeadButts Hammerstone. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Park. Hammerstone dropkicks Park. The referee is distracted by Salina. Los Parks walks down to the ring. Hammerstone with two shoulder tackle. Hammerstone levels Park with a Body Avalanche. Los Parks pulls Hammerstone out of the ring. Los Parks gangs up on Hammerstone behind the referee’s back. Salina rakes the eyes of Hammerstone. Los Parks rolls Hammerstone back into the ring. Park with a straight righthand. Park stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Park is choking Hammerstone with his boot.

Park kicks out the legs of Hammerstone. Park targets the left leg of Hammerstone. Park whips Hammerstone with the weight belt. Park applies a rear chin lock. Park slams Hammerstone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Park with a shot to the midsection of Hammerstone. Park slams Hammerstone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Hammerstone with The SuperPlex for a two count. Park HeadButts Hammerstone. Park with two haymakers. Park backs Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Park drives his knee into the midsection of Hammerstone. Park dumps Hammerstone out of the ring. Park kicks Hammerstone in the ribs. Park slams Hammerstone’s head on the ring apron. Park with a gut punch. Park with another HeadButt. Los Parks continues to run interference. Hammerstone with a shoulder block. Hammerstone punches Park. Hammerstone delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Hammerstone with a chop/forearm combination. Park reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Park. Hammerstone with a Running Clothesline. Hammerstone with a corner clothesline. Hammerstone follows that with a Wrist Lock Suplex for a two count. Park delivers his combination offense. Park drops Hammerstone with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Hammerstone sends Park shoulder first into the steel ring post. The referee is distracted by Los Parks. Park hits The DDT. Park with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Hammerstone denies The Spear. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Hammerstone connects with The Roaring Forearm across the back of Park’s neck to pickup the victory. After the match, Mil Muertes Spears Hammerstone. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Muertes clocks Hammerstone with the Openweight Title. Muertes is raining down haymakers. Muertes poses with the Openweight Title to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

