MLW Fusion Results 3/24/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Josef Samael Promo

Week after week, The Injustice infidels talk about rising up against CONTRA. You may fool the fools, but I can smell the fear. I can feel it. And last week, CONTRA showed just how pathetic you straight children really are. Pathetic. Next week at Never Say Never, CONTRA will unleash a campaign of horrors, unlike anything you’ve ever seen, especially you, Calvin Tankman, you said you’re coming for Fatu, that you’re gonna take the World Championship by any means necessary, that’s what they all say just before their execution. Just ask the victims. I call it, euphoria. Tankman, there is no escaping the public execution that awaits you next week. First, you have to survive tonight. HAIL, CONTRA !!!

First Match: Gino Medina vs. Zenshi

Zenshi with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Medina with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Medina applies a side headlock. Zenshi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Medina blocks it. Medina grabs a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Zenshi applies a rear chin lock. Zenshi grabs a side headlock. Medina whips Zenshi across the ring. Zenshi cartwheels over Medina. Zenshi with a basement dropkick. Zenshi slides out of the ring. Zenshi sweeps out the legs of Medina. Medina avoids The Slingshot Senton. Medina regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Medina backs Zenshi into the turnbuckles. Medina hammers down on the back of Zenshi’s neck. Medina kicks Zenshi in the face.

Medina whips Zenshi across the ring. Medina goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Zenshi lands back on his feet. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Medina. Zenshi with a Spinning Hurricanrana. Zenshi sweeps out the legs of Medina. Zenshi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Zenshi applies a side headlock. Medina sends Zenshi into the ropes. Zenshi slams Medina’s head on the top rope. Medina dropkicks Zenshi in mid-air. Medina with a knife edge chop for a two count. Medina argues with the referee. Medina with a blistering chop for a two count. Medina applies the abdominal stretch. Following a snap mare takeover, Medina applies a rear chin lock. Medina transitions into The Anchor Hold. Medina with the lateral press for a one count. Medina hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Medina kicks Zenshi in the face. Medina stomps on the left hand of Zenshi. Medina with another knife edge chop. Zenshi kicks Medina in the gut. Zenshi headbutts the midsection of Medina. Forearm Exchange. Medina puts Zenshi on the top turnbuckle. Medina is trying to remove Zenshi’s mask. Zenshi decks Medina with a back elbow smash. Zenshi with a SomerSault Senton. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Medina. Zenshi hits The Reverse Spanish Fly for a two count. Zenshi dodges The Windmill Kick. Zenshi with The Pele Kick. Zenshi with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Zenshi follows that with a HandSpring Crossbody Block. Zenshi with a SlingShot Twisting Senton for a two count. Zenshi rocks Medina with a forearm smash. Medina catches Zenshi in mid-air. Medina delivers The Snake Eyes. Zenshi answers with a Hook Kick. Medina rolls Zenshi over for a two count. Medina connects with Eat Defeat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gino Medina via Pinfall

– Injustice Vignette.

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will not be medically cleared to compete in tonight’s Chain Ropes Match.

– Calvin Tankman Vignette.

Second Match: Mil Muertes w/Salina De La Renta vs. Gringo Loco

Loco shoves Muertes. Loco with two overhand chops. Muertes slaps Loco in the chest. Muertes with the irish whip. Loco dives over Muertes. Muertes Spears Loco. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes slams Loco’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes with clubbing shoulder blocks. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Loco’s back. Muertes HeadButts Loco. Muertes punches Loco in the chest. Muertes with a straight right hand. Muertes dumps Loco out of the ring. Muertes sends Loco face first into the steel ring post. Muertes runs Loco into the edge of the ring frame. Muertes resets the referee’s twenty count. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Loco ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Loco with two overhand chops. Loco with a leaping forearm smash. Muertes hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker on the floor. Muertes rolls Loco back into the ring. Muertes clotheslines Loco. Muertes rag dolls Loco.

Muertes argues with the referee. Muertes uses the middle rope as a weapon. Salina attacks Loco behind the referee’s back. Muertes catapults Loco throat first into the bottom rope. Muertes is mauling Loco in the corner. Muertes whips Loco into the turnbuckles. Loco side steps Muertes into the turnbuckles. Loco with a Twisting Plancha. Loco ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Loco dropkicks the left knee of Muertes. Loco with a RoundHouse Kick. Loco drops Muertes with The Cutter for a one count. Muertes Chokeslams Loco for a two count. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Muertes whips Loco across the ring. Loco kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Loco for a two count. Muertes sends Loco face first into the middle rope. Salina delivers another cheap shot from the outside. Loco ducks under two clotheslines from Muertes. Loco decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Muertes sends Loco to the corner. Loco with a back elbow smash. Loco goes for a Flying Clothesline, but Muertes counters with The Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mil Muertes via Pinfall

PWI Top 5 Tag Team Rankings

1.) The Von Erichs

2.) Violence Is Forever

3.) Injustice

4.) CONTRA Unit

5.) The Dirty Blondes

Third Match: Calvin Tankman vs. ZAD

Tankman pie faces ZAD. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Tankman unloads a series of knife edge chops. Tankman runs around ZAD. Tankman with The Pounce. Tankman kicks ZAD in the gut. Tankman with The SpineBuster. Tankman connects with The Back Fist to pickup the victory. After the match, CONTRA Unit appears on the stage. Tankman with a Twisting Plancha. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Injustice joins the fray. All hell is breaking loose in Orlando. Tankman plants Daivari with The Tankman Driver.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

NEVER SAY NEVER CONTROL CENTER

1.) Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

2.) Myron Reed vs. Daivari

3.) Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Fourth Match: The Von Erichs vs. Violence Is Forever w/”Filthy” Tom Lawlor In The Chain Ropes Match

Rockers Punches after the bell rings. Marshall with clubbing blows to Garrini’s back. Ross kicks Ku in the gut. Ku with a knife edge chop. Ku uppercuts Ross. Marshall with a forearm smash. Ross kicks Garrini in the gut. Ross punches Garrini in the back. Ross repeatedly kicks Garrini in the back. Marshall bodyslams Ku. Ross with a Vertical Suplex. Marshall hooks the outside leg for a one count. Ross repeatedly stomps on Garrini’s chest. Ross transitions into a ground and pound attack. Marshall with a Vertical Suplex. Von Erichs tees off on Team Filthy. Stereo Irish Whip into the chained ropes. Von Erichs gets distracted by Lawlor. Team Filthy attacks Von Erichs from behind. Garrini rolls Ross back into the ring. Ku with a blistering chop.

Lawlor wraps the chain around Marshall’s body. Ku figure fours the legs of Ross. Ku transitions into The Standing Indian Death Lock. Ku repeatedly stomps on Ross back. Ku applies The STF. Garrini ties Marshall up in a knot. Ku hooks the inside leg for a two count. Ku kicks Ross in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Team Filthy gangs up on Marshall. Ross with forearm shivers. Garrini punches Ross in the back. Garrini kicks the left knee of Ross. Marshall with forearm shivers. Marshall dropkicks Ku. Marshall delivers his combination offense. Marshall with The Discus Lariat. Ross with a Pump Knee Strike. Marshall follows that with The SpineBuster on top of Garrini for a two count.

Marshall goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Garrini counters with The Heel Hook. Ku applies The Guillotine Choke. Ross dumps Ku on top of Garrini to break up the submission. Forearm Exchange. Garrini stomps on the left foot of Marshall. Garrini slaps Marshall in the face. Garrini kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Garrini with a knee lift. Garrini sends Ross chest first into the chained ropes. Team Filthy dumps Marshall crotch first on the chained steel. GTS/Snap Dragon Suplex Combination for a two count. Marshall intercepts the brass knuckles from Lawlor. Marshall with two haymakers. Von Erichs connects with their Iron Claw/Belly to Back Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Von Erichs via Pinfall

