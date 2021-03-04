MLW Fusion Results 3/3/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Los Parks (c) w/Salina De La Renta vs. CONTRA Unit For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

Hijo De LA Park and Daivari will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari with a forearm smash. Daivari applies a wrist lock. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari with a hammerlock/abdominal stretch combination Hijo grapevines the legs of Daivari. Hijo applies The Indian Death Lock. Gotch breaks up the submission hold. Park kicks Gotch in the gut. Park dumps Gotch out of the ring. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Hijo. Daivari applies an Indiana Death Lock of his own. Hijo transitions into a Figure Four Leg Lock. Hijo is throwing haymakers at Daivari. Hijo with a deep arm-drag. Hijo gets Daivari tied up in a knot. Gotch once again kicks Hijo from behind. Park runs after Gotch. Daivari bodyslams Hijo for a two count. Daivari drives his knee into the left hamstring of Hijo. Daivari DDT’s the left knee of Hijo. Daivari applies another grapevine hold. Hijo HeadButts Davari. Hijo is putting the boots to Daivari.

Gotch continues to break up Hijo’s submission attempts. Park HeadButts Gotch. Park and Gotch are brawling on the outside. Gotch turns his attention to Hijo. The referee has lost complete control of the match. Gotch with clubbing elbow smashes. Contra Unit gangs up on Park. Gotch is choking Hijo with his boot. Daivari repeatedly stomps on Park’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Dropkick/Arm-Drag Combination. Park avoids the double clothesline. Hijo delivers The Double Missile Dropkick. Stereo Suicide Dives. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Gotch with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange.

Hijo with a Spinning Back Kick. Gotch drops down on the canvas. Hijo with a deep arm-drag. Gotch launches Hijo over the top rope. Hijo with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hijo with The Flying Crossbody Block. Hijo ducks a clothesline from Gotch. Hijo with a Running Hurricanrana. Hijo tags in Park. Quick shoving contest. Second Chop Exchange. Park HeadButts Daivari. Park with a shoulder tackle. Park applies the abdominal stretch. Gotch kicks Park in the face. Gotch denies a dropkick from Hijo. Gotch uppercuts Hijo. Meeting Of The Minds. CONTRA avoids The Double Missile Dropkick. CONTRA is mauling Park in the corner. The referee is distracted by La Park Jr. Injustice trips Contra from the outside. Hijo tags in Park. Park connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks via Pinfall

– Von Erichs Vignette.

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vows to get revenge on The Von Erichs, ACH, and Low Ki coming out of the events from Filthy Island.

– Bu Ku Dao challenges TJ Perkins to a match.

Second Match: Parrow vs. Jason Dugan

Dugan attacks Parrow before the bell rings. Parrow clotheslines Dugan. Dugan kicks Parrow in the face. Parrow catches Dugan in mid-air. Parrow with The Fallaway Slam into the turnbuckles. Parrow Chokeslams Dugan. Dugan struggles to get back on his feet. Parrow connects with The Murder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Parrow via Pinfall

Third Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tankman outmuscles Kid. Strong lockup. Tankman launches Kid to the corner. Tankman tells Kid to bring it. Kid ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Kid attacks the right hamstring of Tankman. Tankman reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Kid with two chops. Tankman delivers The Pounce for a two count. Tankman with a knife edge chop. Tankman with a Big Biel Throw for a one count. Tankman follows that with clubbing blows to Kid’s chest for a one count. Kid tumbles to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Tankman with the lateral press for a two count. Tankman drills Kid with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Tankman with a blistering chop. Kid rocks Tankman with a forearm smash. Kid kicks Tankman in the face. Kid side steps Tankman into the turnbuckles. Kid delivers The Missile Dropkick. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Kid rolls Tankman back into the ring. Kid hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kid with an elbow drop. Kid lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Tankman delivers his combination offense. Tankman with a Spinning Back Fist. Tankman PowerBombs Kid for a two count. Kid refuses to stay down. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid drops Tankman with The Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Tankman hits The SpineBuster. Tankman with another back fist. Tankman connects with The Tankman Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

– Gino Medina Vignette.

– In two weeks, Mil Muertes will battle Parrow.

Alicia Atout Interviews The Dynasty

Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu Promo

Josef Samael: Tonight, there will be another death in the Injustice Family, but that’s the consequence of children playing in a man’s world. I warned you about that deep water. I told you, you don’t belong there, because the truth lies beneath the surface.

Jacob Fatu: You know why I love catching bodies in MLW? Because I could break a man’s neck, fracture his spine and watch a man bleed out and no one is going to arrest me. Ain’t nothing no one could do to CONTRA. And you better remember that when I slap your bitch ass, Oliver. HAIL, CONTRA !!!

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 5 Rankings For The MLW World Tag Team Titles

1.) The Von Erichs

2.) CONTRA Unit

3.) Violence Is Forever

4.) Injustice

5.) The Dirty Blondes

Fourth Match: Jacob Fatu (c) w/CONTRA Unit vs. Jordan Oliver w/Myron Reed For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Oliver starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Oliver with forearm shivers. Oliver sends Fatu face first into the steel ring post. Oliver continues to dish out forearms. Oliver side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Oliver with heavy bodyshots. Fatu goes for The GutWrench PowerBomb, but Oliver lands back on his feet. Oliver with a Jumping Knee Strike. Oliver goes for The Suicide Dive, but Fatu counters with The Samoan Drop on the floor. Fatu repeatedly stomps on Oliver’s chest. Fatu rolls Oliver back into the ring. Fatu with two haymakers. Oliver with combination forearm strikes. Fatu scores the elbow knockdown. Fatu with two elbow drops. Fatu HeadButts Oliver. CONTRA pose. Oliver delivers the chop block. Fatu with clubbing blows to Oliver’s back. Fatu launches Oliver over the top rope. Reed checks on Oliver. Fatu starts biting Oliver’s fingers. Fatu is mauling Oliver in the corner. Oliver delivers his combination offense.

Oliver with a running forearm smash. Fatu reverses out of the irish whip from Oliver. Fatu kicks Oliver in the face for a two count. Oliver grabs the right leg of Fatu. Fatu HeadButts Oliver. Oliver struggles to get back on his feet. Fatu kicks Oliver in the face. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu blocks a boot from Oliver. Oliver with two enzuigiri’s. Oliver avoids The Leg Drop. The referee is distracted by Daivari. Reed trips Fatu from the outside. Oliver SuperKicks Fatu. Oliver with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Fatu catches Oliver in mid-air. Fatu with a BackBreaker on the ring apron. Fatu whips Oliver into the turnbuckles. Fatu drags Oliver to the center of the ring. Fatu starts favoring his left knee. Oliver with an Avalanche Release German Suplex. Oliver hits The Stunner. Oliver drops Fatu with The Clout Cutter. Oliver with a SuperKick/Hook Kick Combination. Fatu PowerBombs Oliver. Fatu connects with The Samoan Drop. Fatu plants Oliver with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, CONTRA Unit puts Injustice in separate body bags. Calvin Tankman attacks CONTRA Unit to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

