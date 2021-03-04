Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was kicked-off by the highly anticipated mixed tag team matchup pitting NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and rising women’s star Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. After a wild back and forth, which included Shaq delivering a powerbomb, getting powerslammed, and ending up through tables, Cargill caught Velvet in a Glam Slam to pick up the victory for team Diesel.

NOW THAT'S A POWER BOMB #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BU8bIvBT4Y — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

Shaq was later taken out on a gurney due to the table spot, but escaped from the ambulance before it could take him to the hospital.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite are here.