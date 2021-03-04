Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was kicked-off by the highly anticipated mixed tag team matchup pitting NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and rising women’s star Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. After a wild back and forth, which included Shaq delivering a powerbomb, getting powerslammed, and ending up through tables, Cargill caught Velvet in a Glam Slam to pick up the victory for team Diesel.
Shaq was later taken out on a gurney due to the table spot, but escaped from the ambulance before it could take him to the hospital.
