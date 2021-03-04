During tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT number one tag team title contenders Chris Jericho and MJF held a press conference to promote their showdown against the Young Bucks at this Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. The Inner Circle members were asked questions from the likes of Barstool Sports, legendary podcast host Conrad Thompson, and a special guest…Eric Bischoff.

This marks the third time Bischoff has made a cameo on AEW. President Tony Khan later wrote on Twitter, “It’s great to see @EBischoff here at #AEWDynamite!” Bischoff would write back, “Thank you once again Tony! What a fun night!!”

Thank you once again Tony! What a fun night!! https://t.co/aMmqn0dptg — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 4, 2021

The press conference would end with the Young Bucks getting into a huge brawl with members of the Inner Circle. Full results to Dynamite are here.