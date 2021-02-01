Major League Wrestling issued the following press release teasing a new angle for this Wednesday’s Fusion, where Azteca Underground is expected to make a bid on a new wrestling promotion. Details, including an updated card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Azteca Underground is looking to buy a new promotion and looks to make it a public negotiation this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

The shadowy new owner and proprietor of Promociones Dorado has an appetite for acquisitions and plans on making a proposal on this week’s FUSION.

MLW.com has learned Azteca Underground has this time gone grander in its pursuit to gobble other organizations, this time targeting a promotion.

Promociones Dorado, now a subsidiary of the mysterious Azteca Underground LLC, was sold by Salina de la Renta to an unknown buyer in January. Salina, now reporting to a new “El Jefe” of sorts, will serve as an emissary for what appears to be a very public negotiation.

What organization does Azteca Underground’s new owner/proprietor have eyes on? Is it MLW? Is it a rival of MLW? Is it a promotion overseas? Is

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.