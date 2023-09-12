MLW is currently on the road to its Slaughterhouse event, one that will feature NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki and will be the first official show for Salina De La Renta following her return.

Fightful Select has released several notes on MLW dating back to its recent Fury Road event. Check it out in full below.

-Jacob Fatu nearly missed the last set of MLW tapings, but made it just in time. At the event he lost the MLW National Openweight Championship to Rickey Shane Page. Fatu was said to be in bad shape and limping after the match.

-Another wave of MLW action figures is on its way and will include Microman and former company star EJ Nduka. The figures take some time to develop, which is why a Nduka figure is still coming.

-Cesar Duran is currently gone filming for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans. He is expected to return in 2024.

-Legendary boxing promoter Don King is expected to film more content for MLW after his surprise cameo earlier this year.