MLW Notes: Merchandise Sales Are Up, Von Erich Segments Delay Filming, AAA Teases Purchasing CMLL

According to PW Insider, Major League Wrestling had a strong July in terms of merchandise sales, with AAA superstar LA Park’s facemask being a top seller for fans. The report notes that the promotion’s overall online sales have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to temporarily suspend operations.
The update also notes that MLW was supposed to film with the current tag team champion Von Erich brothers in Hawaii, but the shoot got called off due to concerns of Hurricane Douglas passing through the state.
Finally…on the latest episode of MLW Pulp Fusion it was teased that the lucha-libre promotion AAA would be buying out their CMLL competition. Although filmed as an angle, there is reportedly some truth to that as their are growing tensions within the CMLL organization following the passing of Paco Alonso.
Stay tuned.
