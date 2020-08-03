NBA Games to Force AEW Dynamite Schedule Changes on TNT

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to be preempted by the NBA in August and September.
TNT announced today that Dynamite will be preempted by NBA games on August 19, August 26, and September 16. The following schedule changes were announced:
* The Wednesday, August 19 Dynamite episode will air on Saturday, August 22 at 6pm ET
* The Wednesday, August 26 Dynamite episode will air on Thursday, August 27 at 8pm ET
* The Wednesday, September 16 Dynamite episode will air on Thursday, September 17 at 8pm ET
