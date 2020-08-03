New Storyline Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW Episode

A new stable is scheduled to debut during tonight’s taped WWE RAW episode.
There’s no word yet on Superstars being used in the new faction as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the members are being kept close to the vest by top WWE officials, and will not be immediately revealed.
Word from RAW is that the new stable is set to “cause chaos” in WWE from a storyline standpoint. The idea is that the group will use any means necessary to get the attention of WWE officials. Sources noted that the storyline idea behind the “chaos” the group brings is that they are trying to “loosen control” over WWE Superstars and change the way the company operates.
It was also noted that the storyline is specific to WWE and not political.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:
* Shane McMahon returns
* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton
* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener
