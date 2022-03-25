Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that select ticket holders will be receiving a free “lucha lunch” at the promotion’s April 1st AZTECA UNDERGROUND event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details are below.

1st & 2nd row ticket holders to be treated with FREE lucha lunch

Cesar Duran is treating first and second row ticket holders to lunch Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar for FREE from 12:30-1pm. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

The chef will prepare a variety of sizzling tacos served on soft flour tortillas:

Spicy Sausage with Egg and Smoked Cheddar

Smoked Bacon and Onion with Potato and Egg

Brisket with Roasted Peppers, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

Skillet Queso with House Tortilla Chips, Fresh Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

1st and 2nd row ticket holders be able to have the first crack at touring Cesar Duran’s iconic office and snap a picture at El Jefe’s desk! Plus, you can cut the line at the MLW Shop pavilion to buy the latest merchandise as well as check out individual meet & greet opportunities.

The lucha lunch will kick off a matinee card featuring a stacked line-up of matches as part of an MLW TV taping starting at 2pm, including:

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Von Erichs & Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday, King Muertes & Mads Krugger

¡Super Lucha!

Bandido vs. Flamita

Grudge Match

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-way for National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King

Mexican Strap Match

Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

Also scheduled to compete:

•World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

•World Tag Team Champions 5150

•Davey Richards

•Von Erichs

•nZo

•Richard Holliday wiht Alicia Atout

•LA Park Jr.

•Hijo de LA Park

•Mads Krugger

•Savio Vega

•EJ Nduka

•Calvin Tankman

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.

What does my ticket include ?

All tickets include access to the live Azteca Underground wrestling show and tour of Cesar Duran’s office. You must purchase add-on additional tickets for the meet and greets. The pre-show Lucha Lunch is exclusive to 1st and 2nd row ticket holders only.

No refunds or exchanges.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is a 3,800 seat multi-purpose arena is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

