Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion’s top officials are keeping an eye on the rise in COVID cases in the Texas area ahead of MLW’s planned events in the state. Full details, including comments from MLW CEO Court Bauer, can be read below.

League officials are closely monitoring the uptick in COVID cases in the wake of the Delta variant’s surge in the United States.

“In Texas the molecular positivity rate hit 18.07% on Thursday,” said league physician Dr. Sweglar. “That’s highly concerning to me.”

The last time the positivity index was that high was in January as the second wave began to decline.

With MLW’s next event set for Texas in just a few weeks, league officials are watching the infection and hospitalization numbers on a daily basis.

“Ultimately our COVID Compliance Officer will sit down with us and determine what’s in the best interest of our fans, the talent, the staff, crew and community,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This virus isn’t something you roll the dice on and hope for the best. Our policy since March of last year is to operate with an abundance of caution and that’s the plan today and every day with what’s going on with the Delta variant.”