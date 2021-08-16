WWE superstar and current Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with the New York Post to hype up this Saturday’s SummerSlam pay per view, where the Tribal Chief defends his title against John Cena.

During the interview Reigns would be asked about his cousin, WWE star Jimmy Uso, and his string of trouble with the law, which included multiple DUIs. Hear his thoughts on the subject below.

Reigns states that he doesn’t “condone that kind of behavior or decision-making,” later adding that it’s “not a great light to be shining” on his family or WWE.

Reigns also noted that he checked in on Jimmy, calling it a “mental checkup” to make sure he was okay.

How everyone makes mistakes but he’s been very communicative with family to assure Jimmy gets better:

“We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes. Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.”