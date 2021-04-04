Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing an update on star Bu Ku Dao, who suffered a storyline concussion at the hands of TJP. According to the report Bu Uk Dao is on the road to recovery and should be back to action soon. Check out the details below.

The Vietnamese-born middleweight is feeling “much better,” according to the popular grappler.

Dao suffered a concussion during a backstage physical altercation with his former idol and mentor TJP. The match was postponed indefinitely with TJP hit with a 1-month suspension and $2,500 fine.

Dr. Sweglar has ordered a concussion impact test and remains optimistic about a full recovery for Dao. “Bu Ku has been following our concussion protocols, including lots of rest followed by a gradual increase in activity. His return to competition will be determined by our upcoming tests as we continually monitor his condition. Health comes first.”

Dao, who is recovering at home in New Orleans, relayed to MLW.com how appreciative he was for the fan support on social media during this difficult time. Dao promises to return and pursue the elusive match with TJP.