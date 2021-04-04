WWE star Mustafa Ali was recently interviewed by Metro UK to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how the RETRIBUTION leader was expecting a high-stakes showdown with Kofi Kingston and this year’s WrestleMania 37 in order to pay off the KofiMania storyline. Highlights are below.

Says he thought he’d be wrestling Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 37:

The story was presented and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Again, like I said, things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match. When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story.

On KofiMania: