Major League Wrestling has released the cold open for tomorrow’s Kings Of Colosseum special. Check it out below, along with a statement from MLW hyping the event.

NEW YORK — In advance of tomorrow night’s KINGS OF COLOSSEUM event, Major League Wrestling has posted the cold open.

MLW presents its first marquee special of 2021 tomorrow night Wednesday, January 6 for FREE at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and The Roku Channel.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

•Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

•Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Salina de la Renta, and many more.