Major League Wrestling issued the following press release earlier today announcing that they will be returning to the famous 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania on October 3rd with their Fightland event. Full details, including who is expected to compete on that card, is below.

Major League Wrestling will return to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena Saturday night October 2nd.

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. ET at MLW2300.com.

The card, entitled “FIGHTLAND” will feature a who’s who from Major League Wrestling.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Davey Richards

Richard Holliday

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Alicia Atout

Azteca Underground

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Lee Moriarty

Ikuro Kwon

And MORE!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.