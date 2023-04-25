MLW has released a full preview for this evening’s edition of their weekly episodic Underground, which airs on the REELZ network. The show will feature the highly-anticipated Battle Riot V matchup, where the winner receives a future world title opportunity. Full details can be found below.

40 wrestlers will riot on REELZ as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

The rules are simple. A new wrestler enters the RIOT every minute. Elimination can occur by pinfall, submission or by being thrown over the top rope. ANYTHING GOES!!

A guaranteed World Heavyweight Championship opportunity anytime, anywhere awaits the winner.

Could Jacob Fatu go 2 for 2 in consecutive BATTLE RIOT’s and lock in a trilogy fight with Hammerstone?

Can Alex Kane send 39 other men to Suplex Island?

Will Davey Boy Smith complete his MLW comeback with a history-making win in the RIOT?

Only one will walk away with a guaranteed date with destiny. Who will outlast 39 other fighters and punch their golden ticket? Tune in at 10e/7p and find out!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.