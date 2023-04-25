Eva Marie may no longer be in WWE, but that doesn’t mean the former company star isn’t looking at potential return options.

Marie spoke on this topic during an interview with PWMania, where the fiery redhead opened up about what her current relationship is with the higher-ups in WWE, adding that she recently had a conversation with them.

I have such a good relationship with WWE. I just had a conversation with them a couple of weeks ago, talking with them, with WWE Studios, and there’s always conversation, you never know. I mean, I love the company. I’m really blessed because it’s given me this platform, and I know that I wouldn’t be where I am today without WWE. But you know that competition, that competitor inside feels like I just have unfinished business. I have to say I have to leave it. I mean, it’s the worst way to answer a question, but it’s not the end of the Eva Marie.

When asked about possible storylines she could get involved in Marie pitches a feud with Alexa Bliss and a team up with former two-time Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt.

I mean, I could come back with dark hair. I could have a “dark era” come back with dark hair, team up with Bray Wyatt, you know, do a little something there. I mean, I’m thinking to me, that’d be kind of dope. And then also, I mean my last in 2021 I did have a little you know, issue with Alexa Bliss. So if I come back have dark hair and you know, we can we can run it back a little bit.

This isn’t the first time Marie has hinted at another run in WWE. Her last one ended in November of 2021 after another round of company layoffs.