Molly Holly is really enjoying mentoring younger talent in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this topic during her recent appearance on Highspots Virtual Signing, where Holly recalls her days as a competitor in WWE, how she was mentored by the great Dean Malenko, and how the culture in WWE has changed for the better. Highlights can be found below.

On getting the chance to mentor younger talent:

It’s really an honor for me because Dean Malenko was like a mentor to me and he was an agent for so many years and Fit Finlay whom I love and so now to be in the same role that they were for me it’s really special for me to help the young talent, be encouraged on a rough day or to help them have the best show possible.

How much the culture has changed in WWE from her days as a performer:

Just the way that they treat the performers is way better than it was back in the day. So much of it is the professionalism. There’s no discrimination, no sexual harassment, all these things that maybe show business, in general, had been known for I’ve felt like since I’ve been there, I’ve been so impressed with the way the company is run.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)