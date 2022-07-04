Montez Ford discussed the possibility of WWE splitting up The Street Profits and more speaking to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

As noted, WWE management is high on Ford as they believe he could be a singles star and has pushed for him to split from Angelo Dawkins. Here are the highlights:

The Draft possibly causing a split for the team:

“If the draft happens and they, you know, we’re forced to go our separate ways, we’re definitely going to keep that support there. Keep bringing it 100 percent. I know as a kid, speaking for myself, I’ve always had dreams of being a WWE World Champion.”

His dream of becoming WWE Champion: