IMPACT star Moose recently spoke with Fightful about the first time he ever met former NFL cornerback Adam Pacman Jones, who wrestling fans will remember from the early TNA Days. The Wrestling God revealed that Jones is a jerk in real life, and that he wanted to punch him in the face during their first encounter. Highlights are below.

Says he wanted to punch Pacman in the face because he’s a jerk in real life:

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Which, I hung out with him before in a hotel — I wanted to punch him in the face. He is such a jerk in person, such a jerk in person. Yeah. One of my best friends, John Abraham, that I played with with the Falcons, we both had a condo downtown, I think we were four rooms apart, and I went over there to hang out just ‘cause I hung out with him every day.

How he viewed Pacman: