Moose talked about a wide range of topics during an appearance on the “Battleground Podcast.

During it, the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion discussed what he feels is Impact Wrestling’s biggest challenge heading into the new year:

“If you watch our shows, I feel our shows are just as good, if not better than AEW and WWE. I think the biggest challenge, if I was running the company, I would try to expand our following in the sense of getting bigger venues and seeing if we can draw a 5,000 or 6,000 seat arena. You never know unless you try it. Let’s see if we can start slowly running in big arenas, especially our PPVs.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription