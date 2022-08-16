IMPACT superstar and former world champion Moose recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about the great Kenny Omega, and how the Wrestling God would love to have a rematch with the Cleaner following their clash at Against All Odds in 2021. On that night Omega defeated Moose in front of zero fans at Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moose explains during his interview that not only does he just want a chance to beat Omega, but that fans should get to experience it in person unlike their first encounter.

Well, I think me and Kenny [Omega] definitely need to have that match again in front of fans because when we did it, we didn’t have any fans there and you never know how good a match is when there’s not fans that give you the reaction so, I think we owe each other one to have that match in front of actual fans.

Moose would go on to have world title run in IMPACT shortly after his loss to Omega.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)