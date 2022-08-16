WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to WWE this weekend.

Stratus has been announced for the Saturday Night’s Main Event non-televised live event on Saturday, August 20 from Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, plus the Sunday’s Stunner non-televised live event on Sunday, August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus will be appearing as the Special Guest Host for each event, but she will not be wrestling.

“Guess who’s coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control…,” she tweeted.

Stratus previously hosted WWE live events in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada back in March of this year. Trish appeared on The Kevin Owens Show at those events, and later had a confrontation with Becky Lynch, which saw Lynch slap the WWE Legend, only for Rhea Ripley to make the save. Stratus has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

The following matches have been announced for the weekend shows in Ontario:

* Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Street Fight

* Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

* Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

* Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

THIS JUST IN 🚨 WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been added as special guest host of @WWE Sunday Stunner @BudGardens on Sunday, August 21 at 7PM! 🤼 🎟️ Purchase your tickets today ➡️ https://t.co/TRqRjohCR0 pic.twitter.com/XTxDfajRlf — @BudGardens (@BudGardens) August 15, 2022

