Seth Rollins vs. Riddle is now official for WWE Clash at The Castle.

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a sit-down interview with Riddle, who announced that he is now medically cleared for in-ring action. After an altercation with Rollins, Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle and WWE later confirmed the bout.

The in-ring brawl on tonight’s RAW saw Riddle avoid a Stomp on top of the announce table, then connect with a knee to Rollins’ jaw. Riddle then chased Rollins through the crowd and posed with the fans after Rollins ran away.

Riddle has not wrestled since he and The Street Profits came up short against The Bloodline on the July 25 RAW. His last TV singles match was the loss to Omos on the June 20 RAW.

The inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots of Riddle and Rollins on tonight’s RAW:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

