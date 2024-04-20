Some more details have surfaced regarding the surprise round of WWE talent cuts made this week.

Fightful Select is reporting that the WWE releases of Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn and the Indus Sher duo of Veer and Sanga were cited internally as budget cuts, although what was told to the talent is unknown.

The talents that were released from WWE were informed by the company on Friday evening.

According to WWE sources, the higher-ups in the company made the decision for the cuts based on a combination of the talent selected not appearing on television due to creative not having anything for them, as well as upward trajectory based on progression and how long they’ve been with the company.

As the news filtered in online, with Mahal and Li commenting on social media, several wrestlers at the WWE SmackDown taping on Friday night were catching word of the situation. Unlike some similar situations in the past, there were not official memos send to talent or staff announcing the releases, as WWE no longer publicly announces releases, and have not for years now.

Mahal was recently at a WWE NXT taping and was said to be helpful and offering advice to anyone seeking it at the show. His departure from the company was, in fact, a release, as opposed to him “quitting” as he claimed on social media.

Xia Li in particular was working directly with Shawn Michaels not too long ago for her rivalry with then-NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, and was even initially advertised for Monday’s battle royal to crown a new WWE Women’s World Champion. Obviously the graphics were made prior to graphics team being informed of her release.

There were said to be no specific incidents that led to any of the releases this week, as all were said to be well liked as far as anyone can tell.