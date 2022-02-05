Fightful Select has released a new report revealing further notes and stories from last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and Shane McMahon’s involvement with booking the Men’s Rumble matchup. Check out highlights below.

-Some of the spots Shane had pitched were to make him look good, which included him potentially entering at #1. However, Vince McMahon scrapped a lot of Shane’s ideas.

-The report adds that Shane was “insistent” on seeing his plans through, a move that deeply upset his father, as well as the eventual match winner, Brock Lesnar.

-One funny story that occurred was the order entrance for Shane and Randy Orton. Originally Shane was going to come out at number 29, and Orton 28. However, at some point the order was switched and Shane reacted hastily. It was then that Orton told him he would NOT be walking out to Shane’s music, and that Shane should probably go out when his music played.